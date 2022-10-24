Did Johnny Depp’s legal team accuse Amber Heard of killing her best friend when she was a teenager? Since the high-profile defamation case, several new rumours, speculations, and allegations have come forward. Some of these include Heard hosted s*x parties, sleeping with directors to bag roles, and more.

It was also said that she has some incriminating evidence against Elon Musk, whom she dated for a while after splitting up with Depp. Amber has been accused of using that to blackmail the Tesla founder. At the same time, hate against the Aquaman actress has increased too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst all of this, new allegations come in that Amber Heard killed her friend when she was a teenager. For the unversed, the actress lost her best friend to a fatal car accident at the age of 16. Recently, claims came that the actress was arrested at the time for her involvement in a car accident when her friend died. Apparent mugshots of the actress from the same time went viral during the Johnny Depp case.

Fans put the two pieces of news together and have alleged that Amber Heard was involved in the incident. Now, as per The News International, unsealed court documents state Johnny Depp’s legal team accused Heard of killing the friend while driving a car with a suspended licence. “Mr. Depp also cross-examined Ms. Henriquez, suggesting her sister was driving the vehicle at the time of the tragic death of Ms. Heard’s close friend Logan when they were both teenagers,” the docs read.

“This suggestion was made even though there is not a stitch of evidence to support this outrageous allegation – Ms. Heard was nowhere near the county, in which the accident occurred at the time and was devastated when notified,” it continued. “There is no evidence whatsoever, let alone any charges or convictions, that Ms. Heard had anything to do with this tragic death,” the papers read.

“Such evidence should also be excluded as irrelevant to the issues at trial, and even the malicious suggestion that Ms. Heard was driving at the time of the accident should be excluded from the trial,” they added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Amber Heard and Johnny Depp-related news!

Must Read: George Clooney Breaks Silence On His Initial Feelings Of Being A Dad To Twins At 56 Years, Says “I Was Terrified Then”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram