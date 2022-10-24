One cannot call it just a success but a storm of goodness if the world continues to talk about a sitcom 20 years after it aired its last episode. Friends that gained popularity in the ’90s and continue to do so even today, are a rage and one that will only getting intense. While everyone involved keep making headlines, it is Matthew Perry who is in the news nowadays and for various reasons. But did you have any idea he even tried to make a pass at Jennifer Aniston and that is even before they joined the show?

For the unversed, Matthew played Chandler Bing whole Aniston is the ethereal Rachel Green. The two have garnered fans in massive number over the course of the show and in the years that followed. But now as per the latest update, Perry knew Jennifer even before they signed the show and that is not it, he even tried to ask her out.

Yes, you read that right. Matthew Perry who is in news for his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in the same has now revealed how he met Jennifer Aniston three years before they started working together in friends. Detailing his meeting he also revealed making a pass at her but the Rachel fame turning him down. Read the excerpt and enjoy.

In the memoir, as per Screenrant, Matthew Perry writes, “We sat around the table and all met each other for the first time. That is, except me and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer and I had met through mutual acquaintances about three years earlier. I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued too – maybe it was going to be something. Back then I got two jobs in one day – one was Haywire, an America’s Funniest Home Videos-type show, and the other was a sitcom. So I called Jennifer and I said, “You’re the first person I wanted to tell this to.””

“Bad idea. I could feel ice forming through the phone. Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way… and I only compounded the error by then asking her out. She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, “We can’t be friends!,” Matthew Perry added.

Matthew Perry in conclusion wrote, “Now, a few years later, ironically we were friends. Fortunately, even though I was still attracted to her and thought she was so great, that first day we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer.”

