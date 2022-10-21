Jennifer Aniston is allegedly looking for a man to date but has ridiculously high standards. The Friends alum’s past relationships have been quite famous. The actress was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. They broke up, and rumours spread that the Fight Club actor cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie.

Later, The Morning Show star married Justin Theroux, and they were married from 2015 to 2017. Despite ending their marriage so quickly, both of them have remained good friends. It is also said that she and Pitt have a close friendship too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, rumours are rife that Jennifer Aniston is ready to date again and looking for “the right guy” to date and eventually settle down. According to Closer Magazine, an insider has claimed, “Jen is independent, has amazing friends and high standards when it comes to men – but she does get lonely, and she’s starting to really want to settle down. She’s still quite old-fashioned when it comes to putting herself out there.”

“It would be a huge shift in strategy for Jennifer Aniston to sign up for a dating app or take a chance on someone who didn’t come with the seal of approval from her closest friends. She’s thinking she maybe needs to change what she’s doing or stop having such ridiculously high standards to find someone to be with,” the source said and added that she “wants a guy who’s funny, successful, unaffected by her fame level, and handsome.”

The source finished by saying, “she is picky and willing to wait, but it does get lonely at times, especially with so many of her friends all settled down and her having to third wheel on vacations and dinner dates.” However, the Murder Mystery actress is confident she will find the right guy.

We hope Jennifer Aniston finds the guy she is looking for too if these rumours are true.

Must Read: Star Wars’ Adam Driver Could Possibly Be In Avengers: Secret Wars, Already In Talks For Fantastic Four Reboot To Play This Powerful Villain?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram