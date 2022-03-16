Netflix today announced the coming together of the versatile best of Hindi cinema – Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Bollywood’s Bebo, the iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan for Netflix’s untitled film. Sujoy Ghosh, the impeccable craftsman behind thrillers like Kahaani and Badla will helm this murder mystery.

Advertisement

Netflix announced the film through an interesting video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma during a script reading session for the film lead by the director.

Talking about his film, the director Sujoy Ghosh shared, “Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for!!”

Advertisement

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”

Excited about the film, the Producers, Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all. And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skillset to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project. The storyline of the book is gripping and we are looking forward to the film adaptation to go on floors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures and marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. The global bestseller has murder, mystery and much more and the adaptation is bound to leave audiences hooked at every turn.

Stay tuned to know more about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exciting upcoming thriller with Netflix!

Must Read: Disha Patani Gives A Savage Reply To Netizen Who Asks For Her ‘Best Bikini Picture’ & It’s Sure To Leave You In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube