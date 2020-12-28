Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, led Coolie No. 1 has been received with mixed towards negative response from the audience. There have been way too many memes floating on social media regarding the film. Some of the memes are hilarious, and some are outrightly disrespectful (which shouldn’t exist).

It came as a surprise to many when Varun himself liked a meme against the film. The meme basically is a comparison between what kids can do on their own, and what Indian dads make them do. This meme is in the context of Coolie No. 1 being directed by Varun’s dad David Dhawan.

Check out the meme below:

“What the kids are capable of doing vs what Indian dads make them do.”

what the kids are capable of doing vs what Indian dads make them do. pic.twitter.com/eeIZkq6JKI — Savage (@CutestFunniest) December 26, 2020

In the thread, the user also shared that Varun Dhawan has liked the tweet as well. The user said, “He liked it lol 😂”

He liked it lol 😂 — Savage (@CutestFunniest) December 27, 2020

Another user already had a different meme ready for the situation and it’s a dialogue from an old Govinda film ‘Dulhe Raja’. Thankfully there are no plans yet of remaking this.

David Dhawan on looking at Varun Dhawan’s like pic.twitter.com/iUeuIRWkon — R (@rdd_127) December 27, 2020

The songs of the film created quite a buzz with the same and fans had huge expectations from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Although, it’s a decent one-time watch, but netizens have been mercilessly making comparisons between Govinda and Varun.

Talking about validation in films, Sara Ali Khan spoke to us recently and said, “Of course, somewhere down the line, we do our jobs for validation. But the real fact is I love my job, and I have a lot of fun doing it. I’m a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor, and I don’t think one can copy her or do what she does. But one can be inspired by her and kind of perform, that’s what it is. Anything more than that is just people being nice.”

What are your thoughts on Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan‘s Coolie No. 1? Have you watched it yet?

