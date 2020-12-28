Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational quote ft. Shah Rukh Khan. We know SRK for being the positive speaker as he always has been, but this speech is special, and 2020 is the perfect year to listen to this speech.

Advertisement

Shah says, “World isn’t how you think it is, the world is how you’re. So there are times when you feel a certain person isn’t doing good to me, you feel that person is wrong and bad, and that situation isn’t good.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan also adds, “As a matter of fact, if you change the way you think and before you sleep that day think about that person with his point of view, analyse that situation without any negativity then you’ll get to know that the situation isn’t that bad. People around you whom you consider as your ‘enemies’ aren’t actually one, so it’s the way you think of the world and that’s how the world will look to you. That’s the most important aspect.”

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports coming in, the first schedule of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming YRF biggie Pathan is already done with. It was late last month when he was spotted outside YRF studios sporting his look for the film. The news back then indicated that he’s there for his look test and will start the shooting soon.

It’s been said that the makers have finished the first schedule of Pathan this Thursday. Reports also state that even Deepika Padukone joined him for the same but for a limited period of time. It’s been also said that the second schedule for the film will be starting next month, and John Abraham is yet to start the shoot.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday. Also, Shah Rukh Khan fans, how excited are you for Pathan’s first look? Share in the comments section below.

Must Read: Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Niece Ayat Sharma With A 6-Tier Cake; See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube