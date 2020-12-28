When we look back at Deepika Padukone’s debut movie Om Shanti Om, many would feel that she got her dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her journey must have been the smoothest, according to many. But, the fact is that it is not true.

Advertisement

Yes! The movie sure did well at the box office, but Deepika faced harsh criticism from critics and the audience that affected her. She said that those comments were extremely hurtful. However, she turned this negative aspect into a positive, which drove her to find success.

Advertisement

In the latest interview, Deepika Padukone told that criticism fueled her, fueled her to work harder, improve her skills and evolve the various aspects of her craft. While talking to India Today, she said, “After hustling and grinding through the modelling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed Om Shanti Om at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end.”

Deepika Padukone said her very first movie was a big-ticket and a debut one could only dream of. “Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process,” she further added.

Recalling one incident, Deepika said, “In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work – ‘Oh she is a model, she cannot act.’ My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kinds of critics most certainly affect you. But fortunately for me, my foundation provided me succour in the face of criticism and failure. Criticism fuels me. It fuels me to work harder, to improve my skills and evolve the various aspects of my craft.”

Whatever be the case, Deepika Padukone is surely one of the most bankable actors in the industry. She is one such actor who can pull off any role gives to her with ease. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Wedding News Has Invited A Meme Fest On Twitter; From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Everyone Is A Part Of It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube