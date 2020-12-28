Ranbir Kapoor shocked all his fans after openly calling Alia Bhatt his girlfriend and revealed that they would have been married had the COVID-19 pandemic not hit. After confirming this he went on to heap praises on her, calling her an over-achiever. Well, you gotta check out that interview if you haven’t yet.

Soon after this revelation, the duo was spotted celebrating Christmas with each other’s family. Alia accompanied beau boyfriend to Kapoor’s residence for Christmas lunch, and later Ranbir arrived at Bhatt residence for dinner along with mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her husband, Bharat Sahni. Now that is what we call maintaining balance, and they are already proving to be great at it.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor has put meme-makers on the job after he confirmed he would soon marry his ladylove Ali Bhatt. Netizens have come up with some hilarious memes that will make you go ROFL.

The memes are filled with some hilarious posts including Ranbir Kapoor‘s exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. One of the users also morphed Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s pregnancy announcement picture and wrote, “Not A Meme Just a Pic of #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt.” Another user wrote, “#RanbirKapoor hopes to tie the knot soon and said he would have been married had the pandemic not hit #AliaBhatt.” Check out the memes below:

Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had said, “I would have been married to Alia Bhatt if the pandemic wouldn’t have happened. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

We are just hoping that everything falls in place for the Kapoor lad this time and he gets married to his ladylove Alia Bhatt. What do you think about these memes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

