Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is unstoppable when it comes to doing films in a year. He is probably the only actor who comes up with 4-5 big films in a year. While lockdown impacted the entertainment industry very badly, Akshay is the one who seems not impacted by the situation as the actor wrapped up as many as three films since March. As per the media reports, he will start his next in a matter of days.

Bachchan Pandey starring Kriti Sanon will be Akshay Kumar’s fourth movie since the pandemic began, after Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj. As per the latest news, Khiladi Kumar is all set to start for the movie in Jaisalmer on January 6.

As per a report published by Mid-Day, “Along with Kriti Sanon, he is likely to start shooting on January 6. He plays a gangster, who is also an aspiring actor. A 30-day shoot is being planned in Rajasthan. The actors will return to the bay in February.” The report added that over 100 people are likely to travel to Jaisalmer in the first week of January for the film.

On the occasion of Diwali this year, Akshay Kumar had announced yet another movie titled as Ram Setu and shared, “This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

