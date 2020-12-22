Kartik Aaryan as we speak is busy working on his next titled Dhamaka. The actor plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak in the Neerja fame Ram Madhvani’s directorial. While on that, did you know that Kartik wasn’t the first choice for the character, for that matter, Madhvani was also not the director in the first place. The project belonged to Raees director Rahul Dholakia and starred Kriti Sanon as the lead, who walked out with giving any reason. Read on to know everything about this update. Scroll below.

It isn’t new that one actor’s loss turns out to be profitable for the other. But Dhamaka is an example where the lead character changed completely in the transition. It is a remake of 2013 release South Korean film titled The Terror Live. The film initially supposed to be directed by Rahul Dholakia would have Sanon play a journalist.

This tea was spilt by Azure Entertainment’s senior producer Gaurav Bose in an ETimes report. He revealed that Kriti Sanon left the film without giving any reason. He said, “Kriti just quit without giving a worthy explanation, I mean, she did not give us a convincing reason.”

He further explained how Azure did not go ahead with either Kriti Sanon or Rahul Dholakia. They spoke to Ram Madhvani later and sold him the rights after he roped in Kartik Aaryan. Bose said, “Dholakia got busy in other projects, and of late we were talking to Ram Madhvani and things fell into place- and Ram went on to cast Kartik in the protagonist’s role. We sold the rights to Ram. This is how Ram is now producing the film and he went on to sell it to RSVP movies who are backing it.”

Meanwhile, Kriti had even gone on record back in the day to speak about her Rahul Dholakia film. In a Mumbai Mirror report, she had said, “I had been waiting for the right female-driven film to come my way and this one ticked all the boxes. I play a media professional for which the research has already started. I can’t wait to start shooting for this film. It’s an entertainer with a powerful core idea and will connect with audiences without being preachy.”

Kriti Sanon is yet to break her silence on the same.

