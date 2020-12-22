Actor Arjun Rampal found himself in the lap of controversy when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided his Mumbai residence last month. The actor was summoned by the agency for the second time last week. Later we saw Rampal appearing in front of NCB yesterday morning. There have been many speculations and alleged details about his interrogation, the NCB officials have now confirmed that Arjun has not yet got a clean chit from the agency. Read on to know all the details about the same below.

As per the latest update, NCB officials found some loopholes in Arjun Rampal’s interrogations. They are now examining the same. While on that, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has now confirmed that Arjun is still under the scanner and has not been granted a clean chit as of yet.

Talking about the same to TOI, Wankhede said, “The investigation is on in Arjun Rampal case we have not given him a clean chit.” The NCB on their raid had found a particular medicine that is prohibited under the NCB rules. According to reports, referring to the same painkillers, Arjun Rampal has submitted a medical prescription. But the buzz also says that the officials think it is fake and are investigating the same.

Sameer Wankhede added, “We have found a discrepancy in the statements given to us and therefore examining it. And if the need arises we will call him again.”

The NCB has been probing the nexus of the drug in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Arjun and Gabriella came under the spotlight after latter’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested. The police procured small amounts of Alprazolam and Hashish from Agisialos. If you are not aware, both the substances are illegal under the narcotics law. Agisialos was in touch with Omega Godwin, a Nigerian national arrested for the supply of cocaine in Mumbai. This is the same Nigerian resident, Kshitij Prasad was also in touch with.

The NCB has by now arrested over 20 people in the same. Meanwhile many big wigs were also summoned for questioning. This includes Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others.

