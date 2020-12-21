It has been a while since Arjun Rampal has found himself in the NCB radar. The actor’s house was raided and medicine was found which is scheduled drug under the NDPS Act.

Earlier, he was interrogated for nearly 7 hours on November 13 after the raid and took away nearly a dozen electronic gadgets besides some (medical) tablets.

Although Arjun Rampal has suggested that it was prescribed medicine and has submitted a doctor’s prescription as well, NCB thinks it could be fake.

The actor had his second round of questioning with NCB today. And now as per the recent report of India Today, Arjun could be arrested if the prescription turns out to be fake. Reportedly, he was sent summon by the NCB on Dec 15 and was asked to appear on Dec 16 for interrogation. However, he asked for a week’s time citing personal reasons.

As per sources of the news website, Arjun Rampal allegedly got the prescription with the help of a friend from a Delhi-based doctor, and it was of a backdate. Although he has claimed that he has nothing to do with drugs and drug peddlers and that the medicine is meant for the psychiatric help, he could be in the red zone. If the submitted prescription turns out to be fake, he can be arrested by NCB because the medicine found at his house is scheduled drug under the NDPS Act.

Besides Arjun Rampal, the NCB has questioned his South African girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and her brother Agisialos Demetriades, who was arrested and later secured bail.

As the drug probe shifted the needle to the involvement of other foreign nationals, another of Rampal’s friends, Australian Paul Bartel, was arrested last month.

Unravelling the Bollywood-drugs mafia links, the NCB has arrested more than two dozen people so far, including film personalities, drug peddlers, financers, suppliers, etc.

At one point during the probe, an NCB team was attacked on November 23 by some drug-peddlers in Goregaon and earlier in December, two NCB officials were suspended pending a probe into alleged ‘lapses’ into their conduct.

Several other prominent film personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Bharti Singh, Harrsh Limbachiyaa, besides some other industry professionals have been questioned, and last week, the NCB has issued summons to film-maker Karan Johar.

