Ajay Devgn recently announced his directorial venture MayDay that stars him alongside Amitabh Bachchan. With that, he also announced that the film is releasing on April 29, 2022. For the unversed, this is an Eid weekend. And now as per the latest update, Ajay is all set to clash with Salman Khan on Eid 2022 with either Tiger 3 or Kick 2 and below is all you need to know about this big clash that might become the most anticipated ones.

Salman Khan’s film releasing on Eid is no less than a celebration for his fans. The actor now has a very long line up of films and is working hard to meet deadlines. Two of his 2022 releases, Kick 2 and Tiger 3 might just make it t) Eid. And if this happens, it is a clash between Ajay’s MayDay and one of the two Salman starrers.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about Ajay Devgn Vs Salman Khan a source close to the development said, “With Eid falling in the same week (Monday, May 2), it’ll be a double benefit for the makers of MayDay since International Day Of Labour, Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day fall on Sunday, May 1.”

The source added, “Salman Khan obviously would not like to let go of the Eid week. By then, he’s expected to finish Tiger 3. And if all goes well, even Kick 2 will be ready for release. So either of the 2 films are expected to make it on April 29. If that happens, it’ll result in a clash of two big films. Tiger 3 and Kick 2 both, obviously, would be mounted on a grand scale. MayDay, meanwhile, is also expected to be a big-screen spectacle. Even the star cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh is exciting. Audiences are sure to be spoilt for choice on Eid 2022.”

MayDay that stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan also have Rakul Preet Singh and Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati. Are you excited about the possible clash? Let us know in the comments section below.

