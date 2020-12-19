Pathan is getting more exciting as the days go by. While we all got to know that Salman Khan will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in this Yash Raj Film, yesterday news of Hrithik Roshan being part of the cast made the headlines.

Advertisement

While news about the star cast has our undivided attention, we now have come across information regarding the script. As per reports, the conclusion of SRK’s Pathan will lay the base for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Exciting right!

Advertisement

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan has allotted 15 days to shoot for his extended cameo in Pathan and he would be having an explosive role in the espionage thriller, being the most established character of the spy universe. He has an action-packed role in the film, with a major chunk of his part being reserved for the big scale climax. It’s on the lines of Ajay Devgn in Simmba, but on a much bigger scale.”

The insider also revealed that the story of Pathan would be carried forward in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The source said, “It’s a rather open-ended game, and there lies a major clue towards the end of Pathan that would lead to Tiger 3. There’s no clarity so far on if John Abraham will continue to be the negative lead of Tiger 3 or will his character come to the END in Pathan itself.”

We wonder how the film is going to end and how the crossover will take forward the story of Tiger 3.

As for Pathan, this YRF film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen as an actor after over 2 years. Beside SRK and Joh Abraham, this action thrillers will see King Kand reuniting with his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone. The movie is currently set to release during Diwali 2021.

For more news and updates for the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Bhavya Gandhi Really Date Actress Digangana Suryavanshi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube