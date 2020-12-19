Bhavya Gandhi became a household name with his stint as ‘Tappu’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show back in 2017 to pursue a full-fledged career in films but do you know, while he was a part of the show, he dated television actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

Yes, that’s correct. The two dated for quite some time while he was a part of the show and later parted ways for reasons still unknown.

According to FunniestIndian.com, Bhavya Gandhi and Digangana Suryavanshi met at an award show and later became good friends. And soon after, fell in love with each other. In fact, on his 20th birthday, the actress went on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah along with his mother to surprise him.

Although the two never went public with their relationship and regarded each other friends.

Well, it’s difficult to comment on their relationship status but the duo was definitely the talk of the town once upon a time.

Meanwhile, Bhavya Gandhi quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2017 and producer Asit Modi called out for his ‘unprofessional behaviour’ in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

“Honestly, it was sad to see Bhavya Gandhi quitting our show when we needed him the most. I was like a father figure to him and I supported him throughout these years. He signed a Gujarati movie without informing us. I did not interfere in it as long as my show did not suffer. We were shooting a special Republic Day episode and Tappu was required for it. Surprisingly, Bhavya refused to shoot. I was disheartened to see his behaviour towards me and my team. Throughout these years, I always cooperated with him, but one cannot bear this kind of unprofessional behaviour. We had no other option rather than replacing him with a new face,” Modi said.

What are your thoughts on Bhavya Gandhi dating Digangana Suryavanshi? Tell us in the comments below.

