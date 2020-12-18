Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. However, he was shown the exit door after he became violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan. He had allegedly pushed Arshi into the swimming pool.

Interestingly, when Vikas was expelled from the show Disha Parmar’s beau Rahul Vaidya was brought in. He previously took an exit from the show voluntarily following the finale week. As Rahul stepped in the BB14 house, Disha even took to Twitter and said, “Hero aa Gaya.”

Latest episodes of the controversial reality show also saw how Rahul has been at loggerheads with Eijaz Khan. Tonight’s episode will also showcase their ugly spat escalating into physical aggressiveness. The latest Promo released by the channel revealed that the two pushing each other and getting violent, as Manu Punjabi intervenes to get the situation under control.

Now Vikas Gupta has commented on Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan’s alleged enmity during the ‘BB Duck Park’ captaincy task. Vikas praised Rahul’s game and said that he is in his top 3 list of finalists. He also shared some pictures with Disha Parmar on Instagram, where the two were seen goofing around.

Sharing a couple of pictures of their goofiness, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Well the irony is that even though we both were in the same season. when I entered #Biggboss house he left and when he got lucky & returned my bags were packed. Your #kabirsingh is playing very well. he is in my top 3 ? fingers crossed #rahulvaidya #biggboss14 – #dishaparmar & Promises are meant to be fulfilled.” Take a look at the pictures below:

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya previously made headlines for his marriage proposal to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on November 11. He put on a white T-shirt, where it was written “HBD Disha” with red lipstick on one side and on the other side, “Marry me?”. Since then he has been waiting for her response. Disha recently took to Twitter and revealed that she has replied to Rahul’s proposal.

What do you think about Vikas Gupta’s opinion on Rahul Vaidya’s game in the Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section.

