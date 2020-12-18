On November 20, Sana Khan surprised the world when the news of her wedding to Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad made the headline. The Jai Ho actress, who met her future husband in Mecca in 2017, quit showbiz before exchanging vows with Anas.

A while ago, Sana revealed that her decision to marry him wasn’t an overnight one and her plans of becoming a mother. Now we bring you Saiyad’s reaction to Khan leaving showbiz and more. Read it all below.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, Anas Saiyad revealed he never forced Sana Khan to follow a particular path. In fact, he said he was shocked as when she announced her departure from the entertainment world. He told the publication, “I prayed to God that I want to marry Sana and he heard my prayers. I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart. I always wanted a girl who complimented and completed me.”

Talking about the reaction people had to him marrying Sana, Anas Saiyad said, “People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain. (It’s the mindset of small-minded people) It’s my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are.”

Talking about Sana Khan’s decision to quit showbiz, Anas said, “I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry.”

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are couple goals, we should say.

