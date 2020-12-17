If not for COVID-19, we would’ve seen Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Laal Singh Chaddha releasing next Friday on Christmas. But as everything around us changed, this film also got pushed to next year. But, Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has raised our excitement for it all over again.

In her recent conversation, she doesn’t speak much about her character because of obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to take away from it. We’ve heard a lot of stories regarding how passionate Aamir is regarding his work; Mona adds yet another interesting one to the list.

In her conversation with Times Now, she said, “I can’t talk about the role but I can definitely you tell that it is a film that I am very proud to be a part of. Also, it is fortunate that in my career of 17 years, this is my second movie with Aamir sir and it rarely happens.”

She added, “You get to learn so much from Aamir Khan, him being the perfectionist. The entire process of the way Aamir sir works and is on set is unbelievable. His passion, his attitude, and the fire towards working are brilliant. I have never seen him tired. I have never seen him complain. You know, we have shot in situations where it was extremely cold, and he was just in a ganji. Not once did I heard him crib ki arey bohot thand hai yaar, shoot nahi hogi. Nothing, never.”

“So you know, it is a great experience to be working with such a legend. I am sure people will enjoy watching Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a combo that people will see after 3 Idiots – there is Kareena, there is Aamir sir, and I am working with them. It was a beautiful experience that I had” concluded Mona.

Despite the delay, aren’t you all still hyped up for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

