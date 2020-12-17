Advertisement

Akshay Kumar has done it again! The superstar has again featured in the Forbes 2020 list of Highest-Paid Celebrities. And what more? He is the only Indian celebrity to feature in the list and guess, that’s yet another proud moment for his fans.

As per Forbes, Akshay Kumar stands on 52nd rank in the list compared to 53rd last year as his earnings this year have been $48.5 M which is 356 crores approx in Indian currency.

Akshay Kumar has surpassed celebrities like Conor McGregor ($48 million), Jennifer Lopez ($47.5 million), Pink ($47 million), Rihanna ($46 million) and others.

“A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom,” Forbes has said in their report while talking about the actor and his earnings.

It’s commendable how Akshay Kumar has remained unstoppable even in the pandemic. While the actor had a list of films lined up for release, he got back on sets as soon as the lockdown got lifted. While he completed the shoot of Bell Bottom and released Laxmii on Disney + Hotstar, he has also started working on Prithviraj & Atrangi Re.

At the same time, Akshay Kumar has announced several new biggies like Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, the latest about Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is that it will hit cinemas on Diwali. If reports are to be believed, the superstar is planning to release Ram Setu on Diwali 2022. Usually, he is known for wrapping up shoots at the earlier and coming up with projects every 3 months. But it is the pandemic that has spoilt all the plans previously and the actor seems to be taking it slow this time.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama confirmed Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu’s release date. The film is said to go on floors in mid-2021.

“Akshay has booked Diwali 2022 weekend for Ram Setu. The plan is to begin shooting by mid-2021. The majority of the film will be shot in the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya!,” informed the source.

What are your thoughts on this?

