It’s John Abraham birthday today, and we thought of a fantastic way to celebrate it. While the actor debuted in Bollywood in 2003 with Jism, it was his role as the villain Kabir in the 2004 Dhoom that made him a household name. Not only that, but his long hairdo from the film became a rage across the country.

So today, on the actor’s birthday, we bring you the many time John Abraham donned different hairdos in Bollywood movies that weren’t only loved by the audiences, but many even took to copying it.

So all you John Abraham fans out there, take a seat and check out some trendsetting hairstyles of John Abraham below. From Dhoom to New York – the length and density of his hair have varied over his impressive career.

Long Hair – Dhoom (2004)

As much as we remember John Abraham for playing the baddie in the hit film co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, we still cannot forget his hairstyle. The actor rocked long hair –till about his ears – that he left undone. The gel used to sleek it back gave rise to a style that many in the nation followed as well as the makers of few of his following films.

Fine Crop -New York (2009)

In this Kabir Khan directorial, Abraham sported multiple looks – while in college, when married but the one we loved the best was how he pulled one the short hair while in prison. John’s character Sam was imprisoned, followed the terrorist attack, and he was made to shave his hair to a very fine crop. The look became a summer special for many, we bet.

Beanie – Force (2011) & Force 2 (2016)

Before John wearing a beanie in the Force franchise became a trend, people usually used it only to fight off the cold or while riding a bike. But after seeing this action star wear it while fighting, it became so popular that we started seeing people rocking while shopping, at the movies or even while casual dining. We have to say, this is one hair trend that pretty much hides the hair, but we still love.

Spikes – Desi Boyz (2011) & Race 2 (2013)

It’s not easy to keep your fair spiked, and any guy out there will tell you so. To rock this hairdo, one needs hair creams or gels to keep it standing up. Well, the dashing John Abraham didn’t just pull this look off once but twice – and both were different. While in Desi Boyz if gave him more of a causal, playboy charm, in Race 2 he made it look elegant enough to rock to work.

Pulled-Back Look – Shootout At Wadala (2013)

In this action crime film, John played a Marathi gangster, and the way his hair was styled in it was top notch. Kudos to the film’s hairstylist for helping Abraham ace the look. The sleek back hair that has good shine and lustre, with spikes here and there – was something we saw men sporting for quite a while after the film released.

We at Koimoi wish John Abraham a very happy birthday!

Which is your favourite John Abraham hair trend? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you are a guy reading this, did you try out any?

