Tiger Shroff is currently ‘Chillin like a villain’ in Dubai with sister Krishna Shroff and the two have been sharing some beautiful pictures from their getaway. The Baaghi actor is spotted posing with ‘Bae’ and it’s not Disha Patani. Unbelievable, right?

Well, there’s nothing to get worried about, Tiger was spotted posing with none other than ‘Salt Bae’ Nusret Gökçe popularly known as Nusr_et.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, Tiger Shroff captioned it, “So inspiring watching your craft live, thanks for the meal @nusr_et 🧂❤️🔥”.

The Turkish butcher is quite famous among celebrities across the globe and has served personalities including David Beckham, Steve Harvey, Drake and DJ Khaled to name a few.

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff who happens to be Tiger Shroff’s sister is creating a lot of noise over her new boyfriend. But what’s grabbing eyeballs is her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams’ reaction to it.

It was amid the pandemic when Krishna shared a lot of pictures with Eban and mentioned how much she missed him. Fans thought they were meant to be and went gaga over their mushy love. However, last month, Tiger Shroff’s sister herself announced her breakup and asked fans to not associate them any further.

But the good thing is that Krishna Shroff found love in a short period of time again! She has sparked dating rumours with Turkish chef and restaurateur, Salt Bae. Krishna herself took to Instagram and shared a post where she was kissing her ‘bae’ on the cheeks.

Another video in the string witnessed him cooking steak in public and feeding her with a knife. Tiger Shroff could be seen in the post too. “Bae time. @nusr_et,” Krishna Shroff captioned the post.

Many fans, as well as, close friends showered a lot of love. However, ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams wasn’t very happy looking at it.

Eban took to the comment section and sarcastically wrote, “Dang you move quick.”

What do you think of Tiger Shroff’s new bae though? Tell us in the comments below.

