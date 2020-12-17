The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput stirred a wave of grief across the entire nation. Within a few days, reports of foul play in the alleged suicide case started doing rounds and we witnessed an episode of rage against Bollywood and celebs. Post-CBI’s intervention, NCB targetted the drug nexus existing in the industry. Some big Bollywood guns underwent interrogation and amongst them was Sara Ali Khan.

Over the last few months, Sara has been facing trolls like anything. Owing to being in news due to such wrong reasons, looks like the Love Aaj Kal actress is paying a heavy toll. If we go by the recent report, the newbie lost out on her role in Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. Yes, you read that right!

Heropanti 2 was announced a few months back. As of now, it features Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger Shroff. But the report in Bollywood Hungama states that initially Sara Ali Khan was supposed to be seen in the sequel to 2014 hit. In fact, she had almost signed for the project but NCB’s drug row came as a big hurdle. With so much negativity around Sara’s name, she was eventually replaced by the makers.

A source close to the portal added, “Sara Ali Khan was immediately dropped from Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff who shares a warm bond with his Student of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria told the producers to sign Tara instead. Tara, being an outsider with no family backing, served as the perfect replacement for Sara. While the makers didn’t want to do this, they also had no choice but to go ahead with this plan in order to save the project.”

Slated to release in July 2021, Heropanti 2 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan under the backing of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Sara’s Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Also, she’ll be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The shoot for the same resumed recently and we saw some pictures going viral.

