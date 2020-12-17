It doesn’t always happen that a star kid gets his due in the industry. One such person is Adhyayan Suman, although the 32-year-old is an amazing actor but hasn’t really got the recognition he deserved in the industry until now.

Advertisement

With Aashram’s ‘Tinka Singh’, Suman has got his dues in the industry and proved that one should never stop working hard and putting in efforts.

Advertisement

Talking to Times Of India about believing in second chances, Adhyayan Suman said, “This is the most beautiful part about life. Life gives you a second chance. But you just have to stick to you know. Just, you know, just the world is going to tell you you’re a failure.. unka kaam hi hai kehna..neecha dikhana…aapko ghatiya feel karana..because woh log khud non-achievers hai life mein..they don’t like the fact that you’re able to fight it out. They don’t like the fact that you are a winner. The fact that I was given a lot of trouble, in the beginning of my career is a reason why I was able to get back and prove them wrong. It would be disrespectful to take names from the industry”.

Talking about dealing with failures in life, Suman said, “I think you need to understand one thing that when you look at yourself in the mirror in the morning, you have to be very real with yourself, what’s one thing that’s very important. I have felt all these years, this 10 years, my frustration is not that I had that I don’t know my job, my frustration has always been that I haven’t been given the right job”.

The Aashram actor continued, “It is very important to not be delusional about who you are. And you need to understand your limitations. And if you have your limitations, then you have to work on them. And then you have to grow further as an as an artist, as an actor, I was afraid the fact that if I get into singing, people are gonna be like, Arey filmon main fail ho gaya, isle gaana gaara hain aake.. I didn’t stop any way anywhere down the line.”

Do y’all agree with Adhyayan Suman here? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Did Drug Row Cost Sara Ali Khan Her Role In Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube