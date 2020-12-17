Box Office Predictions: There is no major Bollywood release this weekend and practically all the makers are letting 2020 go by and look at their films arriving only in 2021. In the last few weeks, Indoo Ki Jawani and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari were the notable releases but they couldn’t do much. Tenet has been bringing some audiences, though far from being optimal. In this scenario, it is understandable if Bollywood filmmakers are wary of releasing their new films.

With time and space available, a few producers are releasing their films which were either made a while ago or are actually even being re-released. These are Sayonee, Fastey Fasaatey and Omprakash Zindabad. Sayonee is an action romantic thriller and by the look of the promo, it has the same story as the recently released film on OTT, Khuda Hafiz. Starring newcomers with Rahul Roy as the only known face, it’s USP is the chartbuster song from the era gone by, Payoneer.

Fastey Fasaatey is a film that had released last year in straight competition with monstrous box office hit Kabir Singh. As it is, considering it was a film with newcomers and was backed by a new banner, it was tough for it to get any sort of showcasing. The film is being now released sporadically all over again in few theatres across the country and since the response is better than before, the makers are now bringing it in a relatively wider way this Friday. It looks like a light-hearted comedy entertainer and may just find some audience.

Omprakash Zindabad is a stuck film starring Om Puri that is finally releasing at the box office. The subject of the film is a bit controversial, to say the least as it trivialises rape and tries to bring it as a source of humour. During the last few years of his career, Om Puri was doing number of such films that were not even fit for theatrical release and now while it is being said that this film is a tribute for the late actor, it would have better stayed on in cold storage.

It would be a pleasant surprise if the combined collections of all these three releases manage to be around the range of 10 lakhs on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy are also re-releasing in select theatres. While one doesn’t expect much numbers here either considering the fact that re-releases haven’t worked at all ever since the opening of theatres, it may so happen that these two films may do better than the new releases.

