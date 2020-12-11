Indoo Ki Jawani Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 (Two & Half Stars)

Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Iqbal Khan, Rajesh Jais, Rakesh Bedi, Raghav Raj Kakker, Shivam Kakar, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Alka Badola Kaushal, Rajendra Sethi, Jitendra Rajput

Director: Abir Sengupta

What’s Good: The perfect combination of beauty and humour that Kiara Advani & Mallika Dua make together.

What’s Bad: Doesn’t use its potential to fullest.

Loo Break: Interval is good for that

Watch or Not?: If you have desperately waited to come back to cinemas with a decent time pass film, then you should definitely go for Indoo Ki Jawani.

Indira Gupta aka Indoo (Kiara Advani) is infamous in Ghaziabad for her ‘Jawani’. While everyone from young to old feels h*rny about her, she wants to marry her boyfriend Satish (Raghav Raj Kakker). However, Satish is not any different from anyone else. Like a typical commitment-phobic boyfriend, he is more interested in having s*x with Indoo and less in marrying her.

Indoo’s best friend Sonal (Mallika Dua) is her go-to person when it comes to taking love and life-related advice. When she suggests her to fulfil Satish’s demand and then have him in her control, she goes for it. However, Indoo is shocked to see him with another girl. Feeling revengeful, she tries to find a date for herself on a dating app ‘Dinder’ and fakes her name as ‘India’. This is where she finds Samar (Aditya Seal), a Pakistani tourist and things go haywire.

Indoo Ki Jawani Movie Review: Script Analysis

Amid pandemic, cinema lovers in India have been dying to watch a good entertainer. If not fully, Kiara Advani led Indoo Ki Jawani fulfils that desire to some extent. The coming of age comedy has several moments which make you giggle.

Abir Sengupta has written the story keeping in mind the audience of small cities. While it will be enjoyed by them, others who live in big cities may not like some jokes.

Kiara Advani & Mallika Dua make a perfect combination. The former looks terrific onscreen and lights it up with her beauty, Mallika Dua provides the comic relief. Although there’s nothing new about the comedy actor’s character in this film as she is still in the Tinder aunty zone, she manages to bring a smile on your face with some good jokes.

The screenplay could’ve been more entertaining though. Despite some funny moments, a lot of times it feels like there could’ve been more to it. I went to watch the film with limited expectations and it delivered more than expected. But while watching the film, I felt there was scope for more. There’s hardly any scene which makes you laugh out loud. Also it gets preachy towards the end.

Indoo Ki Jawani Movie Review: Star Performance

Kiara Advani is getting better and she is such a treat to watch in Indoo Ki Jawani. While she looks breathtaking on the big screen, it’s her performance which will make the fans super happy.

Aditya Seal looks charming and lends a decent performance.

Mallika Dua is funny but is getting stereotyped. She should really explore more in comedy now.

Indoo Ki Jawani also has many talented actors in supporting cast but not everyone has been utilised to their potential.

Raghav Raj Kakker (Inmates & Scam 1992 fame) & Shivam Kakar (Flames fame) are really amazing when it comes to comedy. However, there are very few scenes in Indoo Ki Jawani in which they shine. Rakesh Bedi, Chittaranjan Tripathy & Rajendra Sethi as Prem, Pran & Ranjit respectively have their own hilarious moments.

Indoo Ki Jawani Movie Review: Direction, Music

Abir Sengupta has done a fine job as a director and has managed to make the film a pleasant watch.

Music of the film is average and could’ve been much better.

Indoo Ki Jawani Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Indoo Ki Jawani is very much watchable for the stunning Kiara Advani, amazing supporting cast and some fun moments. Though don’t watch it with high expectations!

Two & Half Stars

Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer

Indoo Ki Jawani releases on 11th December, 2020.

