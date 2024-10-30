There are some films that rule the theaters, some that did not work in theaters but rule OTT, and the rest that are magical on both platforms. Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein belonged to the second category. The film could not garner many box office numbers in the theater, but the film was well appreciated when it landed on Netflix!

Khel Khel Mein OTT Verdict Week 3

KKM got much love on social media once the film arrived on Netflix, but despite all the rave reviews, it has not managed to surpass the total views garnered by Akshay’s other disaster, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM arrived in the theaters on Eid and had a massive clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, but both films tanked disastrously. This was followed by an OTT run on Netflix, and the film did not offer any change of heart of the audiences once it arrived on OTT.

BMCM VS Khel Khel Mein OTT Views

Despite not being talked about much, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to garner a total of 9.6 million views on Netflix while it even trended on the top 10 global list for three continuous weeks, garnering 2.9 million views in week 1, 5.1 million views in week 2 and 1.6 million views in week 3.

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein, despite the good reviews, is still 0.7 million away to touch the viewership numbers achieved by BMCM. In three weeks, the comedy film by Mudassar Aziz has managed to garner 8.9 million views in total.

In the third week, the comedy film also starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Fardeen Khan hit 1.3 million views claiming the ninth spot in the list of top 10 trending films on Netflix globally.

Check out the weekwise breakdown of Khel Khel Mein’s viewership on Netflix.

Week 1: 4 Million Views

Week 2: 3.4 Million Views

Week 3: 1.3 Million Views

