Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey have re-arrived with their Dinesh Pandit obsession in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with the addition of Sunny Kaushal this time. While the trio is entertaining the audiences, the verdict of the film for the first few days is also out, and it is a pretty good start for Taapsee, Vikrant & Sunny’s film.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OTT Verdict

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey & Sunny Kaushal’s film arrived on Netflix on August 9, and the film, in three days, has managed to register a viewership of 3.7 million. This is a better number when compared to the previous film, Haseen Dillruba, which registered 3.5 million views in the first 10 days.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai, the film is currently trending at number 3 on Netflix globally, beating Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which arrived on Netflix this week in all languages.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Enters Top 5

Taapsee Pannu’s film has entered the top 5 films list, having made a great debut on Netflix with a considerably high number of views. Currently, Haseen Dillruba sequel stands at number 4 with its 3.7 million debut. It pushed Shaitaan and Maharaja one spot below, making its way into the top 5!

Check out the top 10 debut week performances of Hindi films that were released this year on Netflix.

1. Animal: 6.2 Million

2. Fighter: 5.9 Million

3. Dunki: 4.9 Million

4. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million

5. Shaitaan: 3.2 Million

5. Maharaja: 3.2 Million

6. Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

7. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 Million

8. Bhakshak: 2.4 Million

8. Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 Million

9. Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 Million

10. Salaar: 1.6 Million

Will Haseen Dillruba Sequel Stay?

Now, the entire question is whether the film would stay in the top 10 charts in week 2 and bring bigger and better numbers. In the year 2024, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has seen one of the massiest jumps in terms of viewership from week 1 to week 2. Hopefully, Taapsee Pannu, takes the lead!

