Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Jayprad Desai

What’s Good: The first half builds up the intrigue so well that you are very excited to know how they are gonna resolve this.

What’s Bad: The second half falls short of efforts made to resolve this entire mess!

Watch or Not?: Yes

Language: Hindi

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 130 Minutes

“Intezaar se dar nahi lagta, wo to akele kar sakte hain. Dar to mulakat se lagta hai.” Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starts on this note. With a new lover in Rani Kashyap’s life, but she is still smitten by the love of her life, Rishu Saxena, who chopped off his hand and burnt his own dead cousin (who died by accident and was killed by Rani in part 1.)

Rani is a fan of the biggest suspense-crime novelist Dinesh Pandit and for Rani’s love even Rishu starts reading the same novels. They take inspirations from these books and plan their lives. Right from meeting each other to expressing love and betrayal to each other. Everything is quote un-quote Dinesh Pandit.

But Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba takes a very elevated turn when Sunny Kaushal enters Rani and Rishu’s world. A love triangle that none expected to be this good, but obviously, one needs to be very clever while building mazes because even the one who builds it needs to get out of it. So did the film manage to de-tangle this tangled story? Read our review to find out.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review: Script Analysis

Kanika Dhillon writes the story with a very engaging start. From the word go, the love triangle is introduced, and the story gets woven in multiple layers. In fact, the first half of the story provides a brilliant whodunnit despite a predictable end. Going by the idea of loving the journey rather than being excited about the destination, Kanika perfectly travels through the lanes of Junooni Ishq.

However, the problematic part starts in the second half. The three protagonists of the film follow the novels of the writer Dinesh Pandit and find clues to keep their lives going, taking the steepest road to crime. But despite engaging everyone in the mess, Kanika Dhillon’s writing fails to peak in the second half. It tries to climb that peak but gasps for breath throughout.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review: Star Performance

Despite its bumpy ride in the second half, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba holds you very tightly. Say why? Because of the star cast. While Tapsee Pannu, as Rani Kashyap, knows this character way too well, Vikrant Massey’s chameleon shift from the shy Rinku to this raw and muscular one is enough to keep one hooked. Guess what could have helped the struggling second half? Probably a better cast than letting Sunny Kaushal play the psychotic new husband of Tapsee’s Rani. The only character that could have made the entire difference to this story and elevate it brilliantly.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review: Direction, Music

The best part of this film was using only the opening verse of the classic Hindi song, ‘Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Deewana Tha.’ Not using the full version somehow builds a brilliant narrative. However, the other songs seem very out of place. In fact, the bittersweet tale of love Haste Haste seems very off, with the composition better suited for some Bhajan rather than what it was meant for.

Jaiprad Desai in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba makes a very basic mistake of blue-printing the film on intrigues but not getting on the edge to resolve them. This leaves the audience unsatiated. Another basic problem with the suspense thriller is not being organic. While the first part, directed by Vinil Mathew, seemed flawless with its run, with events just happening and the story seeming effortless, part 2 struggles to strike a balance between not trying and then creating twists.

All the turns in the story seem very intricately placed, and thus, the story, which seemed to connect and impact in part 1, does build the intrigue but struggles to deliver in the second half. And these struggles are very much visible. Even the transitions revealing the plans and plots do not make you go, OMG! In fact, when crocodiles entered the scene, making the plot thicker, I wondered if it was intentional to let the audience connect it to Khoon Bhari Maang and keep thinking if Harshavardhan Rane’s Neel will be back after getting killed in the first part.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review: The Last Word

Have you ever been on a Tinder date? The one where you keep swiping right or left. Then, move forward to a casual date, which might or might not turn into something fruitful. So, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is exactly what could happen if Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam and Rekha’s Khoon Bhari Maang go on a date. The premise is very spicy to look forward to. But how does this date go? Well, interesting enough, until a point when things don’t get serious and no feelings are involved. A good casual date. Just a meet, some healthy flirt, and a rematch!

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released on August 9, 2024, and is streaming on Netflix.

