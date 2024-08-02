Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jay Upadhyay

Director: Neeraj Pandey

What’s Good: Apart from great music, the sensitivity and treatment of the story

What’s Bad: The length of the film

Watch or Not?: Worth a watch for its gossamer core story

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Krishna (Shantanu Maheshwari) and Vasudha (Saiee Manjrekar) are ardently in love with each other. Fellow residents in a Mumbai chawl, they, however, decide to follow their personal ambitions: Krishna wants to go to America to learn and earn, and Vasudha wants to make something of herself to educate her brother and sister and fulfil their dreams as well.

However, on the day Krishna is told that he has to leave for the US within two days, something happens that changes their lives forever: Krishna is sent to jail for 25 years, and tells Vasudha to move on. Krishna (now Ajay Devgn) is released for good conduct after 22 years, and meets Vasudha (now Tabu) and her enigmatic husband, Abhijit (Jimmy Sheirgill) on the same day as he is set to migrate to Dubai that night.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script is both the boon and the bane of the story. Writer and director Neeraj Pandey weaves a love classic that would have been revered in Hollywood or had it come from South India today. His sensitivity and classic frames and intricate situations help attain this level of finesse, especially when he expertly intercuts the past (2001) with the present (2023).

The screenplay is laced with inherent humour and satire, and a lot of genuine emotional voltage, and the scene between the lovers when they are meeting before Krishna flies away to the States and also the long sequence between him and Abhijeet are packed with a rare emotional wallop.

But this being the complex era for Hindi cinema in 2024, the length of the film could have been perhaps contained by at least a quarter of an hour and maybe—just maybe!—a linear narrative, even if not as cinematic, might have made it more engrossing. Sadly, today, long runtimes are appreciated only in South or Hollywood films!

The sequences when Krishna returns to the chawl after 22 years and visualizes those early days, as well as his meeting the Irani café owner whose life he had once saved, are two more expertly written and very empathetic sequences, with the crucial role of Krishna’s close friend and roommate, Jignesh (Jay Upadhyay) adding to the poignancy.

I would like to also say that the masterly writing of the last meeting between Krishna and Vasudha on the night Krishna is flying off works wonderfully despite some avoidably maudlin lines. I also loved the sequence in which the other inmates bid a tearful farewell to Krishna when he is leaving jail.

However, the entire angle of Mahesh Desai (Sayaji Shinde) in the film could have been replaced by a more convincing story. It does not add anything to the story, though I do see the aim with which Neeraj put in this element.

But I liked the way Neeraj handled the twists that come rapidly in the second half of the story that makes it all the more stirring. It is those that give the final emotional depth to the story and upholds the title, which, however, did need more justification, at least in the writing!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Movie Review: Star Performance

The film belongs to Ajay Devgn, as he spins out yet another wonderful performance as Krishna, very human in his love, follies and stubbornness apart from his clever wiles. His monotonous intonations after having seen so much of the seamier and sadder part of life and spending almost half of it in jail give rare pith to Krishna’s character and his performance. As his younger self, Shantanu Maheshwari is a great study in carefree contrast, while retaining the ardent temperament.

Tabu as Vasudha has a briefer role, yet makes the most of it, chiefly by her expressions. Her anguish and intrinsic pain come interpolating across, especially when Jignesh gives her the news of Krishna’s release. Saiee Manjrekar as the younger Vasudha, by contrast, is just about adequate. Jimmy Sheirgill scores as Abhijeet in a very brief role and Jay Upadhyay is lovable as Jignesh.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Movie Review: Direction, Music

Neeraj Pandey’s direction marks his normal non-gimmicky style even if he experiments with past and present interpolating with each other. He also ensures a high level of technical wizardry, again without being in-your-face, in the splendid cinematography (Sudheer Palsane), VFX and DI. The warm tones of the film lend an extra and subtle tenderness to the narration.

The music is superb. After ages, we get to hear songs that define characters, moods and emotions both with their words (Manoj Muntashir) and tunes. M.M. Kreem (known in the South as Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani) shows his customary feel for richness as every instrument and compositional phrase goes absolutely in sync with the situations. The three-version and thematic “Ae dil zara” stands out within the film along with “Tu”. But creatively, the musical gem is “Kisi roz”, though its potential is almost wasted within the story.

And needless to say, the background score is very cerebral and heightens many a scene with the same element of passion.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Movie Review: The Last Word

The film is almost like poetry on celluloid in its delicate handling of human emotions. It explores the canvas of human nature with a wide lens, showing that human beings are never perfect but must be accepted as they are. Neeraj Pandey, otherwise known for his espionage and patriotic shows (apart from one sports biopic on M.S. Dhoni) has tried out a new genre again. And despite some flaws, the intrepid filmmaker has scored high marks.

Three and a half stars!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha released on 02nd August, 2024.

