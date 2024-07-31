Womanhood always strives for love, family and stability. Every woman in their lifetime seeks someone who can understand her and be a passionate companion in the beautiful journey of life. Veteran actor Tabu is no different. She did get a chance in love not once but several times. But why didn’t it culminate in marriage, ever wondered why? The actress is a woman of high values and principles and continues to be an inspiration to many around her who know her personally. Being in the limelight mostly for work, the actress has often kept her personal life intimate but her effervescent personality speaks volumes about her individuality, strength and resilience.

In the past, the Maqbool actress had been linked with several celebs, however, she maintained a stoic silence about her love life. Her first serious affair was speculated to be with her Prem co-star, Sanjay Kapoor. It was also said that she got romantically involved with her Jeet producer Sajid Nadiadwala. She was even linked with an already-married South Indian actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Nonetheless, the aforementioned rumoured link-ups didn’t stand a chance to change her relationship status. She remained a proud single until now, at the age of 52.

“I do not think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from many things unrelated to the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness”, Tabu was quoted saying to Hindustan Times. Perhaps, the diva hasn’t yet come across her ideal partner who helps her be free and grow, at least not for the public eye.

Often the actress has expressed her views on relationships and candidly spoken about her singlehood. She believes that relationships are meant to liberate, not stifle. The ideal relationship is when both individuals grow by being in each other’s lives. “A man-woman relationship is a complicated thing. When we are young, we know love. Then we grow, have new experiences, get independent, and outgrow some things.I was working and wanted to see the world on my own. If I’d given it all up, it’d have been a disservice to me and my abilities,” she had told the publication.

Further, Tabu never disrespected the institution of marriage despite coming from a broken family. In times when celebrities like Tusshar Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor chose to embrace parenthood without marriage, Tabu is quite clear about her choice. Moving forward in life, she does think about embracing motherhood but not at the cost of her child’s happiness. In an interview with Filmfare, she mentioned that she doesn’t feel right about depriving the child of father’s love. “Fortunately or unfortunately we’re part of a system and I don’t wish to fight it and have a baby. Yes, sometimes the desire for motherhood supersedes the desire to get married. But the sensible and rational part in me silences that. I’ve nothing against having a child out of wedlock; I don’t see any wrong in it. No one can stop me if I wish to have a child of wedlock. But I don’t wish to deprive the child of both the parents deliberately, from the word go,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in heist comedy drama, The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. She was also seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller Khufiya. Up next, the actress is geared up for Neeraj Pandey’s romantic drama Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, co-starring her close friend and actor Ajay Devgn. The film is set to arrive in theatres on August 2, 2024.

