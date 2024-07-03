Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all set to entertain the audience with their new film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. The duo has previously acted together in several movies, including Haqeeqat, Takshak, Vijaypath, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. Although they aren’t always paired as a romantic couple on screen, the audience enjoys watching them together.

It’s well known that Tabu and Ajay Devgn are good friends. In interviews, they often praise each other for their work and dedication. In a new interview, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star opened up about her bond with Ajay.

Tabu On Her Friendship With Ajay Devgn

Regarding her equation with Ajay Devgn, the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress told India Today, “He is completely unconditional with me. He’s completely indulgent too. He never stopped working with me, which is a big thing — to support each other professionally as well. Not just that we can even think of harming each other, but we protect each other.”

Furthermore, Tabu mentioned that whenever she has worked with any producer or filmmaker with whom she had any issues, they would call Ajay Devgn to intervene. “They would ask him to talk to me saying I am not coming for shooting or promotions. Yet, I must acknowledge that he never comes in the way of my decisions, for which I respect him a lot. Neither does he try to influence me. He will give you your space,” shared the actress.

The Drishyam star added that their complete differences make their relationship interesting.

Meanwhile, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was supposed to release in theaters on July 5, 2024. However, the makers recently announced that the release date has been postponed. The new release date will be announced soon. Along with Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

