Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla worked together in many movies during the 1990s and early 2000s. The duo also co-owns the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After working as co-stars since 2008, SRK and Juhi have been managing the cricket team. KKR won the IPL trophy this year, and it is their third time winning the tournament.

It’s a challenging task to look after a cricket team while also acting in movies and also producing simultaneously. There are a lot of discussions and meetings that go behind-the-scenes for two co-owners to come to the same conclusion regarding their team. The same is the case with Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, the actress talked about the same and why she stopped attending the meeting at Mannat, SRK’s house.

Juhi Chawla On KKR Meetings with Shah Rukh Khan

At an event in Gujarat, Juhi Chawla revealed that Lalit Modi wanted to buy their team as he wanted famous people as team owners. The Darr actress shared, “We didn’t know anything about running a cricket franchise. So I remember going to Shah Rukh’s house for meetings, where (from) putting the jingle together, to thinking of what uniform they’ll have, everything was done in house. He made it black and gold, and I was not happy with it. I thought ‘what is this black and gold?’ Because black is considered inauspicious.”

“Shah Rukh used to be busy during the days. He was working a lot, so our meetings would be scheduled for 10 pm. They would start by 11 pm. Then everyone would talk for a while, so by the time the meeting would start, it would be 12-12:30 pm, and I would start dozing off in the meeting. After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this; I am not coming,” said Juhi at the event, as reported by News18.

Well, we can’t deny that their partnership has proven a big success. Shah Rukh Khan attended most of the matches his team, KKR, played for the IPL this year. Over the years, Juhi and SRK’s friendship has become stronger. The duo has worked in some amazing movies like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yess Boss, Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, etc.

