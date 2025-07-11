After the shocking finale of Dexter: New Blood, the iconic serial killer returns in the new sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, which has premiered today on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US. In India, the eagerly anticipated series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 12. In a delightful update for diehard fans of the franchise, the latest Dexter installment has debuted with a brilliant critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But is it the best season so far? Let’s find out.

Dexter: Resurrection vs. Previous Seasons – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

As of now, Dexter: Resurrection holds a perfect 100% critics’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Dexter brushes off a minor case of death and multiple false endings to reemerge as vital as ever in a knowingly absurd continuation that rediscovers the thrill of the hunt.”

But how does Resurrection compare to earlier seasons? Here’s a quick look at the Rotten Tomatoes scores for all previous seasons:

Dexter Season 1 – 83% Dexter Season 2 – 96% Dexter Season 3 – 72% Dexter Season 4 – 88% Dexter Season 5 – 84% Dexter Season 6 – 38% Dexter Season 7 – 79% Dexter Season 8 – 35% Dexter: New Blood – 77% Dexter: Original Sin – 70% Dexter: Resurrection – 100%

So, as you can see, Dexter: Resurrection is currently the highest-rated season according to Rotten Tomatoes. Whether it holds onto that perfect score remains to be seen as more reviews come in over the next few days.

What’s Dexter & Dexter: Resurrection All About

The original series, Dexter, follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Looking for a fresh start 🗽 Here’s your first look at #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/HyPp6q4bFQ — Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) April 16, 2025

Created by Clyde Phillips and directed by Marcos Siega and Monica Raymund, Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the shocking finale of New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. Now, he must travel to New York City to find his son and to make things right with him again.

But on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas). Now, the only way out for Dexter and Harrison is to deal with the situation together. The latest season also features Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman, and James Remar as Dexter’s father, among others.

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer

