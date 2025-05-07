It’s been years since Game of Thrones left our screens, but fans are still in awe of the world of Westeros. The show not only presented a fascinating world of dragons and white walkers but also introduced some of the most famous stars to the audience. The entire cast of Game of Thrones was propelled to fame and made quite a massive paycheck out of the show’s successful run of 8 seasons. So let’s rank down the top 5 richest Game of Thrones actors in 2025, based on their estimated net worth.

1. Jason Momoa — $40 Million

Jason Momoa may have only lasted one season on Game of Thrones as the fearsome Khal Drogo, but he made that one season count. And post-Westeros? He went full beast mode. The big game-changer was obviously Aquaman, which made over $1 billion at the box office and turned Momoa into a global superstar. The DC superhero role alone boosted his salary to the multi-million-dollar range. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Momoa made $7 million and $15 million from Aquaman’s installments.

Further, his presence in the Dune franchise and streaming hits like See on Apple TV+ made him a successful face for big-budget films. What really sets Momoa apart is how he expanded his brand, becoming a full-blown cultural icon. His current net worth is $40 million.

2. Peter Dinklage — $25 Million

Nobody from Game of Thrones delivered their role quite like Peter Dinklage did as Tyrion Lannister. Sharp-tongued, witty, and almost always holding a glass of wine, Tyrion wasn’t just a fan favorite. He was the heartbeat of the series. And it goes without saying that HBO paid him generously to match his talent.

By the later seasons, Dinklage was earning over $1 million per episode, which adds up fast when you’re front and center in a worldwide phenomenon. But even beyond GOT, he’s been a working actor for decades. His roles in Elf, The Station Agent, Cyrano, and X-Men: Days of Future Past made him a superstar in a true sense. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is $25 million.

3. Emilia Clarke — $20 Million

Mother of Dragons, indeed. Emilia Clarke went from total newcomer to international celebrity thanks to her role as Daenerys Targaryen. And her bank account followed a similar suit. During the final seasons of Game of Thrones, Clarke earned an estimated $1.1 million per episode. According to reports, she made a cumulative amount of over $30 million from the HBO show alone (via Enrichest).

She used that momentum to break into big-budget franchises. She played the lead in Me Before You, further joined the Star Wars universe in Solo, and more recently entered the Marvel fold with Secret Invasion. Clarke also scored endorsement deals with high-end brands and even launched her own charity, SameYou. That combination of philanthropy, luxury partnerships, and A-list roles makes Clarke a fan-favorite public figure. As per Celebrity Net Worth, her current net worth is $20 million.

4. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — $16 Million

One may recognize him best as Jaime Lannister, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau acted for years before Game of Thrones aired. Still, GOT catapulted him into a whole new league and a whole new salary bracket. Like the rest of the main cast, he reportedly made over $1 million per episode by the show’s end.

But unlike some others who chased big Hollywood franchises afterwards, Coster-Waldau kept things low-key. He took on passion projects and worked in multiple films in his native country, Denmark, and other Scandinavian countries. He actively participates in environmental work as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador. He might not be headlining superhero movies, but he’s stayed consistent, and his net worth shows it. Celebrity Net Worth reported Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s net worth as $16 million.

5. Kit Harington — $14 Million

Rounding out the list is the one and only Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) himself. The actor might not have gotten his hands on the Iron Throne during the show, but he did manage to build an impressive net worth. During his time on GOT, he became one of the best-paid actors on TV.

Harington received a Golden Globe nomination, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards nominations for his role on the show. He then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals and appeared in the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a current net worth of $14 million.

Jason Momoa clearly seems to be leading the list with his impressive net worth of $40 million. It looks like George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones not only created an epic HBO series, but also created quite a few millionaires in Hollywood.

