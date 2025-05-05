It was one of the most bizarre and strangely hilarious moments in TV history. A show known for its epic fantasy world, elaborate costumes, and meticulous production let a modern-day coffee cup slip into the final cut. We’re talking about Game of Thrones and its infamous Season 8 coffee cup moment that broke the internet.

Back in 2019, just as fans were soaking in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama series, eagle-eyed viewers spotted something wildly out of place in episode 4: a Starbucks-style cup sitting right in front of Daenerys Targaryen during a feast scene in Winterfell. It was a momentary slip in the otherwise impeccable world of Westeros. And now, years later, we finally have the truth as revealed by the show’s leading cast, Emilia Clarke as to who was responsible for the modern coffee cup feature in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The internet speculated that the cup belonged to none other than Clarke because it was placed right in front of her during the scene. Interestingly, Clarke’s name had been thrown into the mix, by none other than her Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

Turner, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, pinned the blame on Clarke. “I mean, look who it’s placed in front of: Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit,” Turner remarked. HBO even joined in on the joke, cheekily tweeting, “Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” not missing a beat in playing along with the viral moment.

However, Emilia Clarke finally set the record straight, clarifying that it wasn’t her cup. And yes, she knows exactly who left it behind. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarke revealed that the real owner of the rogue coffee cup was none other than Conleth Hill, the actor who played the Master of Whisperers, Lord Varys.

The confession came during an Emmys after-party, where Hill casually admitted, “It was mine,” possibly under the influence of his drinks. Clarke laughed as she shared the moment with Fallon, saying, “He might’ve been a little drunk, but he said it!”

The coffee cup incident ended up being one of the most talked-about moments of Season 8 — and not in the way the creators would’ve wanted. So while Game of Thrones may have left fans divided with its final season, at least one mystery of the show was finally resolved — thanks to Emilia Clarke’s candid reveal.

