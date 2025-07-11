Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise, hit the big screen on May 30, 2025. The film, starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang, has grossed approximately $105 million at the box office worldwide according to Box Office Mojo. For those of you who missed watching it in theaters, there is nothing to worry about, as the movie is now available to stream in India. Wondering where to watch it and if it’s worth your time? Read on for all the details.

Where to Stream Karate Kid: Legends

The martial arts drama is now available to rent in India on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 for ₹249. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes. In the US, it’s available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV, among other digital platforms.

What is Karate Kid: Legends All About

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This, The End of the F***ing World) in his feature film directorial debut, Karate Kid: Legends picks up after the events of the hit series Cobra Kai. The story revolves around a gifted martial artist, Li Fong (played by Ben Wang), who relocates to New York City with his mother. But his new life takes a challenging turn when he crosses paths with Conor Day (Aramis Knight), a local karate champion.

So, Li decides to enter a high-stakes karate tournament under the guidance of not one, but two mentors – his Kung Fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), blending their unique skills for the ultimate martial arts showdown. The film also features Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in supporting roles.

#KarateKidLegends 🥋 A sufficient reboot for the franchise, and everything seems pretty decent no dragging or streching Runtime was clever, Many reference to old films was Felt nostalgic, and glad to see these legends #Jackiechan and #Ralphmacchio again,the Boy in the lead was👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/EMFUpqLcwR — safwan (@SafwanSevad) July 8, 2025

Should You Watch or Skip Karate Kid: Legends?

Now, the question is: Is Karate Kid: Legends worth watching on OTT? The movie holds a 59% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a much stronger 91% audience score. Moreover, it has a respectable IMDb user rating of 6.5/10. Although it may not be as iconic as the original 1984 classic, it deserves a spot on your watchlist, especially for longtime fans of the franchise.

Karate Kid: Legends Trailer

