Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, is one of the most popular buddy cop comedy film franchises. It has three movies, and according to reports, a 4th film is in development. The films were box-office successes despite mixed critical reception. It delivered impressive action sequences and memorable comedy. At the box office, which film gave the best return on its budget? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Rush Hour trilogy collectively raked in over $850 million worldwide and helped solidify Jackie Chan as a major Hollywood star while elevating Chris Tucker’s popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Even years after the last installment, discussions around a potential Rush Hour 4 continue to generate excitement among fans. This proves that the franchise still holds strong nostalgia appeal.

Here’s a breakdown of how each Rush Hour movie performed financially and which film generated the best return compared to its production cost.

1. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Budget – $90.0 million

Worldwide earnings – $347.3 million

2. Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Budget – $140 million

Worldwide earnings – $258.09 million

3. Rush Hour (1998)

Budget – $33.0 million

Worldwide earnings – $244.7 million

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Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Rush Hour (1998) – 7.4x

Rush Hour 2 (2001) – 3.8x

Rush Hour 3 (2007) – 1.8x

(Note: This metric reflects the worldwide gross-to-production budget multiple, not the actual net profit)

Which Rush Hour Movie Had The Best Return To Budget?

Based on the box office-to-budget ratio, the original Rush Hour [1998] remains the clear winner. With a production cost of only $33 million and a worldwide box office of nearly $244 million [via Box Office Mojo], the original film generated more than seven times its budget. None of the sequels came close to matching that efficiency. Although Rush Hour 2 earned the highest raw box office total in the trilogy, the first film delivered the best financial return and remains the most profitable entry relative to its cost.

About Rush Hour 4

According to the South China Morning Post’s sources, director Brett Ratner is accompanying Donald Trump to China to look for locations for the tentative Rush Hour 4. The source said, “During the three-day trip, Ratner intends to make preparations for the action-comedy franchise’s latest sequel, Rush Hour 4, including meetings with crew members, actors, and potential Chinese film distribution partners. He is also planning to shoot most of the film in China.” Nothing much about the upcoming film has been revealed yet.

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