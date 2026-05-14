From romantic classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to powerful performances in Black, Hichki, and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukerji has built one of the most respected careers in Bollywood. She has proven her versatility with diverse projects throughout her three-decade-long illustrious career. Recently, Rani was seen in the third installment of the Mardaani series produced by Yash Raj Films.

Over the years, Rani’s splendid line of work has contributed significantly to her massive empire. The actress continues to enjoy massive popularity and financial success. Her strong filmography, smart investments, luxury properties, and endorsement deals have all contributed to her impressive wealth over the years.

Rani Mukerji Net Worth In 2026

As per Fin Cash, Rani Mukerji’s net worth as of 2026 is a whopping Rs. 201 crore! Her massive income comes from her film and endorsement earnings, as well as from other assets, including real estate and luxury cars. While Rani’s salary per film isn’t publicly disclosed, Fin Cash estimates that Rani charges around Rs. 7 crores per film.

Luxury Homes & Real Estate Investments

The actress owns a luxurious property in Navi Mumbai, which became part of her assets in 2010 and is estimated to be worth close to Rs. 8 crores. Presently, she resides in an upscale locale in Juhu, where her apartment is estimated to be worth Rs. 30 crores. In 2021, Rani invested in a 3,545 sq ft residence in a gated community in Khar, Bandra. The acquisition was reportedly priced at Rs. 7.12 crores.

Inside Her Expensive Car Collection

The actress is known to be passionate about cars and boasts a collection of top-tier vehicles. Rani possesses an Audi A8 W12, which costs around Rs. 1.25 crores; the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which costs Rs. 55 lakhs; the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which costs Rs. 2.17 crores; the Range Rover Vogue, which costs Rs. 2.39 crores; and the BMW 7 Series, which costs Rs. 1.70 crores. Quite an impressive fleet, wouldn’t you agree?

Rani’s impressive fortune also comprises endorsement details with renowned brands such as Lux, Honda, and Dabur.

Rani Mukerji Continues To Rule With A Strong Legacy

Though Rani has made limited appearances in films post her marriage to Yash Raj Chairman and producer/director Aditya Chopra, the actress remains an influential figure in the Hindi film industry. Her Rs. 201 crore empire is testimony to her hard work, dedication, and immense talent. Rani’s legacy remains intact, despite her selective cinematic projects.

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