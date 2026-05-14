The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ethan issuing an invitation to Kristina to catch up. On the other hand, Michael let Jacinda in on his plan about Willow’s and Chase’s closeness. Meanwhile, Willow met with Sidwell regarding Drew’s situation. And lastly, Curtis worried about Jordan.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the issues, the plotting, the warnings, the chaos, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 14, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 14, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Britt weighing her options. Ever since she came back to town, things have been crazy. Even more so lately with the whole Rocco-shot-Cullum situation. Britt is battling through a lot of guilt for it and thinks she is the one to really blame for what happened to Jason.

To make matters worse, Marco died while helping her. These back-to-back whips have crumbled her resolve, and she feels lost. During a conversation with Lucas, she claims that it would be better if she just went far away from everyone. Is Lucas going to convince her to stay and not blame herself?

Meanwhile, Tracy is outraged. What could this be about? Is this related to the Brook Lynn car crash? Or something else? On the other hand, Laura explains her actions. But to whom and why exactly? Elsewhere, Carly has questions for Nina. After all, the drama that exploded was too suspicious.

After being injected by Nina, Brennan was hospitalized for a stroke. Carly is aware that not only was Valentin the actual target of her attack, but the syringe was also originally supposed to be for Drew. Carly is suspicious and is connecting the dots. Nina is bound to be worried about getting exposed.

How will she reply to the questions Carly has, and what lies will she spew? After all, if Carly figured out that Willow and Nina were injecting Drew to keep him paralyzed, it would be game over for the mother and daughter duo. And then lastly, Dante has a tough conversation. How will it fare?

Now that Dante knows about Rocco being the one to have shot Cullum and that Jason took the blame for it, they need to figure out the next steps. To make matters complicated, Dante does not trust Britt at all and is making it clear to his son that she is involved with Cullum and Sidwell in something.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (May 13, 2026): Kristina Is Issued An Invitation, Willow Meets Sidwell, While Curtis Worries About Jordan

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