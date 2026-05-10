Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja remain one of Bollywood’s most talked-about power couples. From luxury properties and fashion businesses to brand endorsements, the duo has built an impressive fortune together over the years. Married since 2018, the actress-entrepreneur duo often makes headlines for their lavish lifestyle, successful ventures, and growing empire. Here’s a closer look at their combined net worth in 2026.

Sonam Kapoor Net Worth 2026: Films, Brands & Business Ventures

As per Flickonclick, Sonam Kapoor has an estimated net worth of around ₹115 crore. She has built this wealth through her acting gigs, brand deals, and business ventures. Sonam is the brand ambassador for several brands, including L’Oréal Paris, Colgate, Mont Blanc, Spice Mobile, and Electrolux.

Kapoor is also an entrepreneur and launched a clothing brand, Rheson, in 2017 with her sister, Rhea. She is also the co-collaborator with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on the Bhaane Group. It runs the Bhaane clothing line and several other brands, including Vegnonveg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Anand Ahuja Net Worth 2026: How He Built His Massive Fortune

As per GQ India, Anand Ahuja stands at a net worth of around ₹4,000 crore. Anand is an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Bhaane Group

Anand’s Bhaane Group is a part of Shahi Exports, owned by his father, Harish Ahuja. Anand comes from a family with a strong footprint in the fashion and retail industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s Combined Net Worth 2026

The combined net worth of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is estimated to be around ₹4115 crore. The couple has built their wealth through successful careers in entertainment, fashion, and retail. After marriage, Sonam has become more active in Anand’s business and works as a co-collaborator.

The couple mostly lives in London but often travels to India. They own a bungalow in Delhi worth ₹173 crore. The duo also bought Mumbai’s famous music store, Rhythm House, for around ₹48 crore.

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