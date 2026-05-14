Hardik Gajjar’s devotional epic, Krishnavataram Part 1, has hit its first milestone at the box office. Globally, the film has crossed the 12 crore mark at the worldwide box office in seven days, and on the seventh day, it has officially hit a milestone at the Hindi box office, entering the top 10 films of 2026.

The film opened with below-average numbers, but thanks to the terrific word-of-mouth, it sustained a seven-day run at the box office with good numbers. However, the budget recovery for the film, mounted on a reported budget of 50 – 80 crore, is slightly different, but it is nevertheless celebrating the smaller milestones!

Krishnavataram Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Wednesday, May 13, Krishnavataram Part 1 earned 1.5 crore at the box office. While this is a slight dip from Tuesday’s 1.85 crore, it is still a massive 257% higher than its opening day collection of 42 lakh.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 42 lakh

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 3.5 crore

Day 5: 1.35 crore

Day 6: 1.85 crore

Day 7: 1.5 crore

Total: 12.07 crore

The film’s occupancy on the seventh day stood at 16.5% across 2,192 shows. While this is a drop from the previous day’s 31.9%, it indicates that the film has found a stable audience base that is likely to carry it through the second weekend and beat the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 – Assi!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar 2: 1834 crore* Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 269.41 crore* O Romeo: 123.1 crore Raja Shivaji: 98.29 crore* Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore The Kerala Story 2 : 61.65 crore Ikkis: 46.27 crore Assi: 14.97 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 14.24 crore*

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Hits 16.7 Million Ticket Sales On BMS With His Last 10 Films – Bhooth Bangla Claims Spot #1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News