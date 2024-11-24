Robert De Niro pulled no punches when it came to Donald Trump. During an interview with The Guardian, De Niro made sharp comments. He called Trump a “racist” and a “white supremacist.”

De Niro confessed he initially hoped Trump might grow into the role of president. “When you see someone like [Trump] becoming president, I thought, well, OK, let’s see what he does — maybe he’ll change,” he shared. But that hope quickly vanished. “He just got worse. It showed me that he is a real racist,” the Hollywood veteran asserted.

This wasn’t De Niro’s first clash with Trump. Back in 2016, he called Trump “a national disaster” and “an embarrassment to this country” — even bluntly alluding, “I’d like to punch him in the face.” Trump didn’t take the hits quietly. He fired back, dismissing De Niro as a “low IQ individual.” He even accused The Godfather Part II star of taking “too many shots to the head” during his acting career.

But De Niro took his criticism further. Comparing Trump to infamous dictators, he remarked, “They laughed at Hitler. They all look funny. Hitler looked funny, Mussolini looked funny, and other dictators and despots look funny.” It wasn’t just a swipe but a warning about where unchecked power could lead.

For Robert De Niro, this wasn’t just political theater. It was personal. The Raging Bull actor admitted he feared for his children in Trump’s America. “One of my kids is gay, and he worries about being treated a certain way,” he revealed, underscoring the stakes he saw in Trump’s presidency.

His fiery stance wasn’t without its critics. New York Times columnist Frank Bruni argued that De Niro’s heated rhetoric mirrored Trump’s behavior, diminishing the message. But De Niro remained steadfast, telling The Guardian that Democrats needed to fight back harder. “You have to fight fire with fire,” he said, adding that a strong challenger would need to “out-mouth” Trump in the 2020 election.

his scathing critiques, De Niro held onto hope for the future. He worried Trump might pave the way for someone even more dangerous but believed Americans could unite. “It ain’t over till it’s over as far as I’m concerned,” he said, echoing Yogi Berra’s famous line.

Robert De Niro’s words were as sharp as ever. It blended the actor’s signature intensity with disdain for Donald Trump. It was a throwback to the peak of Hollywood versus the White House — a battle as dramatic as any script he read.

