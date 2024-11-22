Ellen DeGeneres, just like many of the other Hollywood A-listers, was a staunch supporter of Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris during this year’s presidential election.

However, with President-elect Donald Trump now making his unprecedented return to the White House after a gap of four years, the comedian might have been compelled to make a hasty move, which several of her acquaintances have previously vouched to do.

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly decided to leave the US.

Yes, you read that right. ‘The Ellen Show’ host and her partner, Portia de Rossi, have boldly moved out of the United States after Donald Trump’s unwavering red wave in this year’s election.

The couple was “very disillusioned” with Trump’s comeback, and as a result, they have decided to “get the hell out” of the country.

Ellen DeGeneres’ new whereabouts

According to TMZ reports, the power couple has relocated to the Cotswolds, a region in south-west England, about two hours from London. They had already purchased a home there before the election. It seems now that they knew beforehand that their future was written on the wall.

But there’s more to it. If the reports are accurate, the couple plans to stay there permanently and has no intention of returning to the “Land of Liberty.”The couple has even purchased their Montecito mansion and plans to do the same with another California property.

The former TV show host had previously endorsed Kamala Harris and exuded vim for the prominent Democrat to become the next president. In an Instagram post this August, the 66-year-old wrote, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

Unfortunately, DeGeneres will now have to wait, at least for four more years, to see her wish become a reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Other Hollywood celebrities’ meltdown after Donald Trump’s victory

While Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have already left their country, other A-listers may follow in their footsteps soon. Many have criticized Trump’s policies and expressed fears of living under his probable ‘dictatorship.’

Celebrities such as Eva Longoria, who has already adjusted herself to the habit of shuffling between Spain and Mexico, described the US as having turned into a “dystopian country.” Popular late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel also joked about quitting his program while Guillermo Rodriguez sallied about returning to Mexico. Another star, Sharon Stone, has also expressed interest in purchasing a new residence in Italy. Meanwhile, music icon Cher threatened to take drastic measures if Donald Trump was re-elected. We must wait and see what she has in her mind now.

Jimmy Kimmel’s meltdown (YT Video)-

