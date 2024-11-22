In a moment of unexpected confession, Christian Wilkins, son of Aussie TV legend Richard Wilkins, seemed to drop a major bombshell on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. During a chat, Christian confirmed the long-standing rumors that his dad once dated Hollywood beauty Eva Mendes.

“Who’s that girl that he dated? It was a secret, a movie star,” Kyle asked, hinting at the mystery romance. “Eva Mendes,” Jackie O quickly answered, to which Kyle pressed further: “What’s the go with that?” A little caught off guard, Christian casually replied, “I didn’t even realize that was public knowledge, so there you go.”

And just like that, Christian made it official—what had been pure gossip for years now had some weight to it. But before things went into full public disclosure, Christian followed up with, “Oh, I don’t think it is,” after Kyle hinted that some personal details had accidentally slipped into the public domain.

While the details around their supposed relationship remain murky, the fact that Richard Wilkins and Eva Mendes worked together at multiple events over the years (notably in 2008 and 2011) fuels the speculation. But here’s where it gets even juicier: Christian’s casual remark stirred the pot even more. A Nine spokesperson quickly stepped in to clear things up, claiming Christian was joking. Yet, the rumor mill had already cranked into full gear, and people couldn’t help but wonder about that elusive Hollywood fling.

Eva has been happily married to Ryan Gosling since 2011, and the pair now share two children. Richard, on the other hand, was also linked to Brooke Shields back in the ’90s. So, while the Mendes connection might have been in the past, it wasn’t the only topic making waves during this radio interview.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kyle and Jackie O interview without a bit of cheekiness. The duo couldn’t resist turning the conversation towards Richard Wilkins’ “legendary”… um, package. Yes, you read that right. Kyle wasted no time asking Christian about his dad’s famous equipment, suggesting it was the stuff of entertainment industry legends.

“Double figures, that’s all I’ll say,” Christian teased when Kyle pressed him for the numbers. The response left the room in stitches, even as Christian avoided sharing specifics.

It wasn’t strictly the most conventional interview, but one thing’s clear: whether it’s about Eva Mendes or, well, Richard’s “double figure” reputation, the Wilkins family never fails to entertain. TMI? Maybe. That’s what makes it legendary.

