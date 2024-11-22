So, Samuel L. Jackson was always meant to be Nick Fury, right? Well, guess what? It’s not as straightforward as you might think. The wild truth behind how Jackson scored the role goes back to the early 2000s when Marvel decided to give their classic Nick Fury a complete makeover. Enter Ultimate Nick Fury, a new, badass version of the character who just so happened to look exactly like Samuel L. Jackson. That wasn’t a coincidence—writer Mark Millar loved Jackson so much that he made the character’s design based on him.

Jackson had no clue he was about to become a comic book icon, but he didn’t wait around once he saw himself in print. He picked up the phone, called his agents, and had them contact Marvel. Marvel said, “Whoops, sorry! But yeah, we’ll include you if we make movies.”

Flash forward a few years to 2008, and Iron Man drops. Marvel Studios was born, and the real magic happened in that post-credits scene. Boom! There’s Jackson, stepping into the shoes of Ultimate Nick Fury, eye patch and all, setting up the Avengers Initiative. Talk about an epic comic-to-screen moment. It wasn’t just a cameo; Fury was in it for the long haul.

And let’s be honest—Fury became one of the glue guys of the MCU. He showed up in The Avengers (2012) to keep things rolling and was vital in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), faking his death to keep his spy game tight. Then came Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Fury’s words of wisdom helped Earth’s Mightiest Heroes navigate chaos. This guy was everywhere, and we loved it.

But wait—Infinity War changed the game. Fury, poof, snapped away with half the universe, but not before sending out a signal that teased Captain Marvel. That’s where we saw a younger Nick Fury. He was a low-key bureaucrat with two eyes (for now) before he met Carol Danvers and kickstarted his path to becoming the Fury we know and love. Oh, and it’s also where we discovered how he lost that famous eye. Spoiler: it wasn’t pretty.

By the time Spider-Man: Far From Home rolled around, Fury’s fate had fans on edge. But don’t worry, Jackson’s not done yet. Even though his Marvel deal wrapped, he’s not retiring the patch anytime soon. Jackson even joked that he could be “the Alec Guinness of Marvel movies,” implying that if Marvel wants him back, they’ll have to pay up.

From a random comic redesign to becoming a cultural icon, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury went from ultimate to unforgettable. And honestly, we’re here for every second of it.

