It’s official: J.Lo was ahead of her time. While most people were chasing quick fixes, the international icon said nope to Botox at 23, and she’s never looked back. “I was in my 20s and dating this guy. We both went to different dermatologists,” Lopez recalls. While her boyfriend’s doctor suggested Botox for a line she didn’t even notice, Lopez shut it down. “I’m going to pass,” she said. And thank goodness for that, right? Who knows how her face would look today if she had started those needles at such a young age?

Instead, Lopez followed a different approach—all about maintaining natural beauty. And it’s been working for her. From launching her first beauty line, JLo Beauty, to retaining that ageless glow, Lopez credits much of her success to a combination of self-care and mindset. “I’m youthful and timeless at every age” is her daily mantra. Talk about power affirmation.

So, what’s her secret? It’s not just about skincare, though she’s mastered that, too. Lopez admits she’s been asked about her skincare routine for years. Whether promoting movies or just going about life, the question was always, “What are you doing for your skin?” Her answer: simple but powerful secrets. “You have to be a nice, beautiful person on the inside if you want to have your face reflect that,” she says, echoing a saying she learned early on.

She also swears by one thing: olive oil. “My mom used to say it was the cure-all for everything,” Lopez laughs. And it turns out that Mom was right. That’s why olive oil extract is a crucial ingredient in JLo Beauty.

While many people turn to cosmetic procedures, Lopez isn’t against them. But she’s all about being cautious. “You don’t need plastic surgery, but there’s nothing wrong with it,” she says. However, she believes in doing the basics right—starting with sunscreen, which she’s used since she was 22. That’s the real beauty secret Lopez swears by.

But beyond the products and affirmations, Lopez has a bigger mission. “Diversity is significant to me,” she says, highlighting that beauty should be inclusive. In JLo Beauty, you’ll find various ages, colors, and races. It’s all part of her philosophy: inner beauty reflects on the outside.

Lopez’s beauty philosophy goes way beyond just looking good. She’s focused on feeling good, too. “You never want to hear you look great for your age,” Lopez says. “You just want to hear you look great, period.” And if anyone knows how to pull that off, it’s J.Lo.

