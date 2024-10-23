Did You Know Jennifer Lopez Didn't Want To Divorce Ben Affleck But 'Nothing Was Gonna Change With Ben'? Know Here

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has always been a rollercoaster of headlines and emotions. After rekindling their romance and getting married for the second time, fans were hopeful that the former couple would finally be together this time. However, the news of their divorce again marked their second split. Despite their best efforts, the couple decided to part ways, and JLo isn’t dwelling on the disappointments.

Reportedly, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August after two years of marriage. As per a source close to the star, “This has been one of the hardest years for Jennifer,” it told People. It continued, “She didn’t want to file for divorce. She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was going to change with Ben.”

The source further explained that although she was very upset about the whole situation, she accepted that things happen for a reason and focused on moving forward. Considering her positive outlook, she is taking her split from Ben Affleck as a part of her journey rather than a failure. She is taking time for herself and prioritizing her personal well-being and growth.

“She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She’s very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she’s now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids,” the source said.

After filing for divorce, which lists April 26 as the date of separation on the papers, Lopez made her public appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to support her upcoming movie, Unstoppable. Affleck and Matt Damon produced the movie. A few days later, the former couple took their kids to lunch in Los Angeles.

Currently, Affleck focuses on working nonstop, while Lopez is ready to look forward to her next movie, Office Romance, with Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso’s star.

