While promoting his film Air, Affleck cheekily revealed his thoughts on his best buddy Matt Damon’s friendship with the younger, better-looking Hemsworth during an interview. “I think that shows enormous character of Matt to be friends with a guy that much younger and better looking than him,” he joked. But let’s be real—Affleck has no plans to be caught next to the Australian heartthrob in any photographs.

Affleck and Damon’s friendship is legendary. They’ve been inseparable from sharing a bank account in their struggling early days to winning Oscars for Good Will Hunting. While Affleck and Damon have certainly expanded their social circles, Damon’s struck up quite the bromance with Hemsworth. Their outings, whether hitting the beach or grabbing pies, have left Affleck playfully rolling his eyes. “Good in practice—but I don’t want to sit next to Chris Hemsworth in photographs, so I applaud Matt,” Affleck laughed during his chat with the Daily Telegraph.

While Affleck’s self-deprecating humor takes center stage, he also expressed his desire to visit Australia, the country that has captivated Damon’s heart. “Matt is quite good friends with Chris and his family—he loves Australia,” Affleck explained, “and I really want to come and see it because the people that I’ve met from Australia I’ve really liked and gotten along with.” With tales of Down Under from Damon, Affleck can’t help but feel the FOMO.

But what if Damon decides to settle in Australia permanently? Affleck admitted he’s not keen on that idea, saying, “My only misgivings about that is that I wouldn’t see him as much.” Imagine Affleck visiting Australia only to be shadowed by his buddy’s newfound life! “As long as I don’t have to take any shirtless pictures next to him,” he added, sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Affleck wears his insecurities like a badge of honor, especially when it comes to standing next to a chiseled Marvel superhero. “I’d love to come. I’m hoping one day Chris will invite me to come down and stay at his place,” Affleck remarked, adding that a shirtless photo-op is a hard no for him.

The dynamic between these Hollywood heavyweights is a testament to their genuine friendship. Damon’s affinity for Australia stems from living there while filming Thor: Love and Thunder and his numerous family vacations with Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky. Together, they’ve explored local gems and embraced the Aussie lifestyle, making memories that Affleck can only dream of without the pressure of looking good in a tank top!

In the end, Ben Affleck’s humorous take on his buddy’s friendship with Chris Hemsworth showcases Hollywood’s fun and light-hearted side. Who knew that beneath all that star power, there’s still a little insecurity and a lot of laughter? Here’s to hoping for a Hemsworth and Affleck meet-up—just not in front of the cameras!

