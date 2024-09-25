Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, has played the most beloved superhero ever. His debut as Thor, the God of Thunder, in 2011’s Thor brought him widespread fame.

While Hemsworth has delivered excellent performances in other films like Extraction, Men In Black, and Transformers, his iconic role of Thor was also seen in other Marvel films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Since Thor: Love and Thunder, the character’s journey has taken a more introspective turn, especially since the actor decided to take a break from his acting career following the revelation of chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, there was a time when Hemsworth felt uncertain about his future in the million-dollar franchise.

In a throwback excerpt from The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Paul Terry and Tara Bennett, Hemsworth shared, “I remember being on the ‘Age of Ultron’ press tour, and everyone was talking about ‘Civil War.’ I was like, ‘What’s Civil War?’ I asked, ‘Are you doing a side-project or something?’ They’re like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, y’know? The next one is Civil War.’ I’m like, ‘Wait… Iron Man’s in that?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision (Paul Bettany). There’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland) … [Marvel] said, ‘You’re doing your own thing.’ … I thought, ‘This is it. I’m being written out.’”

While Marvel fans may assume everyone is aware of what’s really happening on the inside, the reality is often more complicated.

At the time when Marvel was building towards Captain America: Civil War, Hemsworth felt he wasn’t part of it. Moreover, his character’s role in Avengers: Age of Ultron made things worse for Thor’s future as many of his scenes were cut and his total screen time was only 14 minutes. To add to this, Thor: The Dark World received negative reviews from critics and fans alike, adding uncertainty to Thor’s bleak future. Fortunately, Thor recovered his power in the Marvel in 2017 Thor: Ragnarok.

