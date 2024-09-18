CBS Films wanted him to star as Mitch Rapp, the CIA’s top terrorist hunter. So, why did Hemsworth pass on such a fat paycheck? The answer’s all about timing and a packed schedule.

CBS Films had been eyeing Vince Flynn’s bestselling series for a big-screen remake since 2008. American Assassin, the prequel, tracks the shift of a college athlete into a top CIA operative. With Jeffrey Nachmanoff (of Homeland and Traitor) directing and Bruce Willis cast as Rapp’s mentor, the project was set to make waves. With Lorenzo di Bonaventura at the helm and Mike Finch revising the screenplay, the picture seemed destined for greatness.

But here’s the thing: Hemsworth has a very full schedule. He was wholly occupied with Thor: The Dark World and preparing for Spielberg’s Robopocalypse. Given his other massive commitments, including significant Marvel projects, he would not have had much time to devote to American Assassin. With his star power from The Avengers and Snow White and the Huntsman, Hemsworth can pick his roles with care.

The film’s road to production was a bumpy one. American Assassin faced its share of bumps and detours—directors coming and going, scripts getting rewritten, and casting shuffles. Colin Farrell and Matthew Fox were once in the running, but the film stalled. Edward Zwick, originally set to direct, exited, making room for Nachmanoff. This change might’ve been a blessing in disguise, given Nachmanoff’s knack for crafting intense action-thrillers.

So, passing on a $10 million offer wasn’t about the money for Hemsworth. It was all about timing and making sure his career stayed on track. With his involvement in major franchises and upcoming projects, Hemsworth had to select his next moves carefully.

Even though Hemsworth isn’t in American Assassin, the film’s behind-the-scenes drama adds a cool layer to its history. Although Hemsworth hasn’t been taking on Mitch Rapp, he’s sure to snag another epic role soon. With his star power, it’s just a matter of time before he’s back, dazzling audiences and kicking ass.

Meanwhile, fans should stay tuned for Hemsworth’s upcoming projects and the ongoing saga of American Assassin. The film’s development tale shows just how timing and career choices can shake up Hollywood. With more twists and turns on the horizon, the action world is far from boring, and Hemsworth’s journey is just getting started.

Must Read: Never Let Go Box Office (North America): Halle Berry’s Kooky Thriller Eyes Over $4M Opening With Respectable Critic Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News